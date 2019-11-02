Bowling Green - Dickie Lynn McKinney, 72, of Bowling Green passed away November 1, 2019 at Hospice House of Southern Kentucky. The Bowling Green native was the son of the late Edna and Luther McKinney. He is also preceded in death by his granddaughter, Kaitlin Jo McKinney and his sister, Pat Shields.
Mr. McKinney was a member of Auburn Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon. He was a graduate of Western Kentucky University and was an accountant. He was a past Warren County School Board Member and a Kentucky Colonel.
He is survived by two sons, Brandon McKinney (Phenicia) and Bart McKinney; one sister, Betty Whittle; one granddaughter, Keiera McKinney; four nieces and nephews, Sherry Kirby, Gary Whittle, Kelly Shields, and Geri Lee Shields.
Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home with burial to follow in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be on Monday, November 4, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home and on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the American Cancer Society and Hospice of Southern Kentucky.