Bowling Green – Diena Jones, 68 of Bowling Green passed peacefully surrounded by her family at the Medical Center. The Dayton, Ohio native was a daughter of the late Dallas Lewis and Estell Beaty Lewis. She was preceded in death by two sisters, Joyce Marie Lewis and Belinda Marie Lewis and one brother, Dallas Vaughn Lewis. Diena was a LPN for Signature Health Care.
Leaving to cherish her memory is two daughters, Belinda Manley and Sarah Nichols; six grandchildren, Candice-Paige Sean (Anthony), Dakota Shea Campbell, Joshua Dalton Brown, Thomas Keegan Nichols, Chase Manley and Trenten Kole Nichols; five great grandchildren, Delanie Johnson, Paiton Johnson, Baby Henry, Zuri Sean and Bella Thomas; one sister, Debi Baker; one brother, Robert “Bubba” Lewis; several nieces and nephews. Funeral service will be 12 noon Tuesday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with visitation from 10a.m.-12 noon on Tuesday.
