Scottsville - Dillard Michael Shell, Sr., passed away on Thursday, April 30th, 2020. Mike was born on October 20, 1957 in Pineville, Kentucky to the late Dillard and Wanda Murphy Shell. He is also preceded in death by his brother Darryl Shell.
Mike is a member of North Bowling Green Church of God. He is an avid UK fan, passionate napper, and musician. Mike was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, co-worker, and friend who will be missed by all. He is survived by his wife Marie Miller Shell of 44 years; two sons Michael Shell, Jr. of Bowling Green, KY and Brian Shell (Emily) of Springhill, TN; one daughter Sherry Shell Cranor (Craig) of Madisonville, KY; two sisters Sandy Towe (Dudley) and Linda Haag (Jerry) both of Bowling Green, KY; one brother David Shell of Hohenwald, TN; seven grandchildren Kerrie, Chris, Briley, Prestan, Brayden, Dylan, and Ethan; several nieces and nephews; other family and dear friends.
A public drive-thru visitation will be held on Monday May 4, 2020 from 12:00 PM - 12:30 PM at the J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel. A private graveside service will follow in Bowling Green Gardens. Expressions of sympathy may be made to North Bowling Green Church of God Building Fund.
