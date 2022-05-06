Bowling Green - Dirk D. Miller, age 86, of Bowling Green passed away Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at The Medical Center of Bowling Green. He was born Friday, June 28, 1935, in Boise, Idaho, to the late Jack Miller and Nellie (Vanderwilt) Miller. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers; Harvey Miller, John Miller, and Ted Miller.
He was a proud veteran who served his country in The United States Marine Corps during the Korean War. Dirk had a passion for making life an adventure. He traveled the world and enjoyed finding authentic places off the beaten path. Dirk occupied his time at home by lovingly tending to his flower and vegetable gardens, and by building colorful bird houses in his barn to display throughout the yard. He also loved watching sports and documentaries, playing cards, and challenging you about facts, in which he was always right. Dirk had a successful career as an Engineer and Vice President of Manufacturing at Desa International, and he was considered a great leader and mentor to many in his profession.
Dirk is survived by his wife, Janice G. Miller of Bowling Green; a son, Steve Miller; a daughter, Meredith Masquelette-Herren (Ben); a sister, Marie Rivers; grandchildren, Ashley Miller and Taylor Duff; nieces and nephews, including Michele Smith (Josh); and a great-niece and great-nephew, Lydia Mae Smith and Grant Smith.
Funeral service will be conducted Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. at the J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel with burial to follow in Bowling Green Gardens. Visitation will be Monday, May 9, from 4:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M., and will resume Tuesday, May 10, from 10:00 A.M. until the funeral hour at the funeral home.
