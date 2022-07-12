Portland – Dirk Denny of Bowling Green, passed away unexpectedly on July 7th, 2022. He was 59 years old. Born to Reta Munsell Denny and the late Ermon Denny, Jr., Dirk is also preceded in death by a baby sister, Michelle. He is survived by his son Matthew Denny; mother Reta; brother Craig Denny (Erin); and other family & many dear friends. Dirk honorably served 6 years in the United States Navy as a Sonar Technician along with his brother Craig. He will be dearly missed by his family & friends. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Memory of Dirk Denny to “13th Street Clubhouse”, 1013 E. 13th Ave., Bowling Green, KY 42104. Dirk’s wishes for cremation have been entrusted to J.C. Kirby & Son Broadway Chapel. A Memorial service will be planned at a later date.
