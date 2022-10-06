Bowling Green - Dolly Carter Schneider, 95, of Bowling Green, passed away on Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at Colonial Center. She was born in Vidalia, Louisiana to Eric and Elsie Manley. Dolly was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, and a friend to many. She was a faithful member of Calvary Baptist Church for over 77 years.
Dolly was preceded in death by her parents; two husbands, Marshall Carter (1975) and Carlos Schneider (2009); a sister, Sue Manley; two brothers, Eric "Bud" Manley and Charles "Sonny" Manley; a sister-in-law, Gladys Manley.
Survivors include her son, Terry Carter (Sheila); three grandchildren, Marshall Carter (Whitney), Jordan Carter (Helen), and Emily Causseaux (Brennan); nine great-grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Betty Manley; two stepchildren, Steve Schneider (Sheila) and Carla Valli (Steve) and several step-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home with burial to follow at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Calvary Baptist Church, 3011 Elrod Road, Bowling Green, KY 42104.
The family wishes to thank Charter Senior Living and Colonial Center for the excellent care provided to her.
