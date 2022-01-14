Franklin - Mrs. Dolly Elizabeth Wheet, age 82 of Woodburn, died Thursday, January 13, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Crafton Funeral Home. A private family graveside service will be held at a later date.
A native of Allen County, she was the daughter of the late Gussie "Jim" Freeman and Silbia Costello Freeman. She was preceded in death by 5 sisters. She had worked for Hartig & Bizel Jewelers in Bowling Green in the past. Survivors include her husband - Joe Wheet of Woodburn; 2 sons - Joe Wheet, Jr and Pam of Colorado and Mike Wheet and Teresa of Rockfield; 1 brother - David Freeman of Portland; 1 sister - Nina Bennett of Franklin; 4 grandchildren - Nick, Phillip, Jamie and Ryan along with 6 great grandchildren.
