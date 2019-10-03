Bowling Green - Don Hartis, 77, of Bowling Green passed away Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at The Medical Center. The Henderson, Kentucky native was a son of the late Virginia Drake Hartis and Samuel Hartis.
Mr. Hartis was a member of Hillvue Heights Church and the Hays Masonic Lodge. He worked on the assembly line at Holley Carburetor and enjoyed watching his grandkids play sports and gardening.
He is survived by his wife, Sue Hammers Hartis; two daughters, Cyndi Hartis Duncan (Jay) and Carissa Hartis-Miller (John); one brother, Silbert Hartis (Beverly); four grandchildren, Emma Duncan, Madison Duncan, Caleb Miller, and Carly Miller along with several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 4, 2019 at Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home with burial to follow in Bowling Green Gardens. Visitation will be Thursday, October 3, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home and on Friday from 9:00 a.m. until service time at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of memorial contributions to Hospice of Southern Kentucky, American Heart Association, or a charity of your choice.