Franklin, KY - Mr. Don Jones, age 85, of Franklin, KY, passed away Thursday, August 27th, 2020 at 8:20 PM at the Hospice House of Southern Kentucky.
Arrangements are under the direction of Gilbert Funeral Home, Franklin, KY. Visitation will be Sunday, August 30th, 2020 from 2:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Gilbert Funeral Home, Franklin, KY. Visitation will continue Monday August 31st, 2020 at 6:00 AM until 2:00 PM. Funeral services will be held Monday, August 31st, at 2:00 PM at Gilbert Funeral Home with burial to follow in Greenlawn Cemetery in Franklin, KY.
Don was born on June 25th, 1935 in Franklin, KY to the late Lawrence Jones and the late Lucy Davidson Jones. He is also preceded in death by 2 brothers, Lawrence Jones, Jr. and Clarence Edward Jones and 1 sister, Mary Agnes Edwards.
He is survived by his lovely wife of 60 years, Nancye Jones; 1 daughter, Jana Benningfield (Randy) of Bowling Green, KY; 1 grandson, Max Benningfield of Bowling Green, KY; one step-grandson, Brad Benningfield (Ashley) of Spring Hill, TN; and 1 step-great-grandson, Cole Benningfield of Nashville, TN; 4 sisters, Helen South of Pensacola, FL, Eleanor Caudill of Nashville, TN, Jean Thomas (Walter) of Bowling Green, KY and Jane Forshee (Jackie) of Franklin, KY; 1 brother, Jerry (Donna) of Hendersonville, TN; and several nieces and nephews.
Don was a member of Franklin Church of Christ. He was an employee of Potter & Brumfield for 40+ years. After retirement, he liked farming and spending time with his grandson, Max, who was the apple of his eye.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy are to be made to Taylor Christian Camp c/o Franklin Church of Christ, 700 South Main Street, Franklin, KY, 42134 or a charity of one's choice.
Online condolences may be made at www.gilbertfhonline.com