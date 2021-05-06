Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Kentucky... Green River at Rochester affecting Butler, Ohio and Muhlenberg Counties. Green River at Woodbury affecting Butler and Warren Counties. .Heavy rain that fell on Tuesday will cause the river to rise. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. If you are affected by these crests take any necessary actions. Additional information is available at water.weather.gov/ahps2/index. php?wfo=lmk Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lmk. The next statement will be issued this evening. && ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until late tomorrow evening... The Flood Warning continues for the Green River at Woodbury. * Until Friday evening. * At 10:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 31.6 feet. * Flood stage is 26.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage tomorrow afternoon. * Impact...At 26.0 feet, KY 403 at James McKinney Bridge floods. Water overflows lock wall. * Impact...At 30.0 feet, Several county roads flood near Woodbury. &&