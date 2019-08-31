Bowling Green - Don Poston, 91, of Bowling Green passed away on Friday, August 30, 2019 at his residence. The Bowling Green native was the son of the late Fred Poston and Ruby Jones Poston. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by four brothers, Stanley Poston, Carl Ray Poston, Ronald Poston, and Larry Poston.
Mr. Poston was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and attended The Fathers of Mercy. He served in the United States Air Force during the Korean Conflict and was a member of the VFW and American Legion. Mr. Poston was a graduate of Bowling Green Business University and an accountant and owner operator of Poston's Bookkeeping.
He is survived by his wife, Imogene Cox Poston; one son, Jeff Poston; one daughter, Sondra Poston-Crowder; four grandchildren, Jarrod Poston, Crystal Kincaid (Chad), Jacob Poston (Alana), and Sarah Rust (Matt); five great-grandchildren, Caitlin Kincaid, Cora Kincaid, Carson Kincaid, Noah Poston, and Wyatt Rust.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church with entombment to follow at St. Joseph Catholic Church Cemetery. Visitation will be held Tuesday, September 3, 2019 from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm with a Rosary Service at 7:00 pm at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.