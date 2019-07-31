Bowling Green - Donald C. Baxter Jr., 56, of Bowling Green, passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at The Medical Center. The Warren county native was the son of Barbara Pierce and the late Donald Baxter, Sr. Donald was the owner of D&S Plumbing and Construction. He is survived by his mother, Barbara Pierce; three sisters, Jennifer Davis, Laura Chaisson and Kimberly Bailey; three brothers, Randy and Russell Baxter, Michael Buckley. A celebration of life will take place on Friday, August 2, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Gott Community Center with a brief service at 6:00 p.m. Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
