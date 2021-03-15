Donald C. Stringer, 84, died March 10, 2021, at his home in Williamsburg, Va. He was a retired journalist after serving as managing editor of the Daily News in Bowling Green for many years. He also was an adjunct professor at Western Kentucky University in the School of Journalism.
He previously worked at the Atlanta Times and the Nashville Banner newspapers. He was a member of Sigma Delta Chi journalism fraternity and was active in state newspaper associations.
Don grew up on the Mississippi Gulf Coast and attended college at the University of Southern Mississippi. He served in the First Cavalry Division in Korea and wrote for the Stars and Stripes while in the military.
He was a classic car enthusiast and belonged to several vintage automobile clubs through the years in Tennessee, Kentucky and Virginia. He enjoyed travel, both domestic and overseas, and took early retirement to do so. He also was an avid photographer.
He was a member of Williamsburg United Methodist Church.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Carolyn Stringer; his daughter, Donna Lin Pratt; and two granddaughters, Blakeney Pratt and Erika Pratt. Also surviving him is his sister, Marilyn Stringer Janus of Ocean Springs, Miss. He was preceded in death by his father, Bart Stringer, and his mother, Sarah Blakeney Stringer.
As a veteran, he will be buried at sea, and family memorial service will be held at a later date. Bucktrout Funeral Home in Williamsburg is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Heritage Humane Society, 430 Waller Mill Road, Williamsburg, VA 23185.