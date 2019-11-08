Scottsville - Donald "Chopper" McPeak, 74, of Scottsville, KY passed away Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at Cal Turner Rehab and Specialty Care. The Scottsville, KY native was retired from the U. S. Army as Sgt. First Class after serving 23 years including two tours each in Vietnam and Germany. He was a Methodist, member of Glasgow DAV Chapter 20, life member of Halfrey Dalton VFW Post 5712 and a Kentucky Colonel. He was a son of the late Rev. Lee Robey McPeak and Genie Louise Shockley McPeak. He is survived by 1 son: Lonnie McPeak, Louisville, KY; 1 daughter: Donna Wood and husband, Joe, Adolphus, KY; 1 brother: Dennis McPeak and wife, Marcella, Scottsville, KY; 4 sisters: Joyce Iovino and husband, Jeff, Panama City Beach, FL; Barbara Simons, Gallatin, TN; Judy Bessinger and Nancy Johns Wood, both of Hendersonville, TN; 2 granddaughters: Amanda Wood and Savannah Wood (Colby). He was preceded in death by 1 brother: Jerry McPeak. Funeral service will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday at Goad Funeral Home with Bro. Jeremy Carter officiating and burial in Crescent Hill Cemetery with military honors by Glasgow DAV Chapter 20. Visitation will be after 7:00 a.m. until funeral time Saturday at Goad Funeral Home. www.goadfh.com
