Bowling Green - Don Webb, best known as "Coach Webb," passed away peacefully Thursday, February 11, 2021. Born October 8, 1931 in Sweden, Ky, Don was the son of the late Fred T. and Lula M. Webb.
As a child, he contracted and beat Polio to later go on to play and coach both basketball and baseball. To know Coach Webb was to share a story, likely with a laugh and great fondness. To be known by Coach Webb was to have a nickname, a voice of support or simply a belonging.
He loved being surrounded by family and friends, including his family at Eastwood Baptist Church, where he was ordained a Deacon in 2006.
Don began his coaching career at Brownsville High School (1961-1966), followed at Richardsville High School (1967-1968). As a Coach at Bowling Green High School, Don coached basketball (1969-1975) attaining 123 Victories including the 1973 Fifth Region title – Bowling Green High School's first region title and trip to the KHSAA Sweet 16. Don accomplished an overall Win/Loss percentage of 75.5% in his tenure.
Choosing to transition his career, Don became Athletic Director at Bowling Green High School in 1975 where he led Purple's Athletics to multiple District, Region, and State Titles spanning 22 years of service. All culminating in being awarded KHSAA Athletic Director of the Year in 1996.
Perhaps his most revered time, however, was spent at the helm of the BGHS Drivers Education program and 36 years instructing Kentucky State Traffic School. No greater honor was bestowed than his daily driver for a sausage biscuit in the driver's ed car or being granted the "privilege" to distribute handouts and serve as his right hand man during a traffic school class.
Sharing 59 years of marriage, Don was preceded in death by Marcella Hensley Webb. Also preceded in death: Sisters, Ethel Webb Cooke (Elmer), Maxine Webb Spillman (L.G.) and a brother David L. Webb.
Don is survived by a daughter, Gayla Webb Miller (Jim), Sons, Rickey Byron Webb and Kerry Alan Webb. Other survivors include grandchildren, Amy Miller Buchanan (David), Ashlee Miller Boyd (Johnston), Matthew Kyle Miller (Erin), Stella Adelice Webb, Greyson Alan Webb; great grandchildren Beau Miller Buchanan, Zachary Allan Buchanan, Piper Anne Boyd, James Brady Boyd, Sawyer Webb Miller; a Sister-in-Law, Ann Webb; Brother and Sister-in-Law Winfred and Bonnie Hensley; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Monday February 15, 2021 from 4:00 PM-7:00 PM and Tuesday February 16, 2021 from 9:00 AM- 10:00 AM with Funeral Service at 10:00 AM at the Eastwood Baptist Church with burial to follow in the Fairview Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel.
Gifts of remembrance may be given: BGISD Foundation: In Memory of Coach Webb 1211 Center Street Bowling Green, KY 42101