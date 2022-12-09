Bowling Green – Donald E. ‘Don’ Shultz, Jr., 91, passed away on December 8, 2022 at Hospice of Southern Kentucky.
Don was born November 15, 1931 in El Dorado, Arkansas. He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald E. Shultz, Sr. and Elva P. Shultz; his wife of 65 years, Frances M. Shultz; and brother, Joe V. Shultz, Sr.
He was a 1949 graduate of El Dorado High School and attended Arkansas Polytechnic College and Western Kentucky University. Don served in the United States Navy from 1953 until 1973 as a Navy pilot where he retired as a Lieutenant Commander and is a Vietnam War veteran. Don was a past member of the B.G. Kiwanis Club, B.G. Masonic Lodge 73, member of the Scottish Rite and Shriners, Retired Officers’ Association, Military Officers Association of America, American Legion Post 23, and V.F.W. Post 1298.
Survivors include his daughters, Deborah Shultz (Karl Jahrling) of Brentwood, Tennessee, Kim Sheidler (Jack) of Bowling Green, Kentucky, Dawn Price (Chris) of Springboro, Ohio; step-grandchildren, Kris Hamilton and Ryan Hamilton (Angie); and three step great-grandchildren; a very special friend, Jeannette Hayes; one nephew and one niece; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.
He was an enthusiastic member of the local Harley motorcycle owners’ group and thoroughly enjoyed riding with his special Harley friends as recently as two months ago.
A memorial service with military honors will be held at the J.C. Kirby & Son Broadway Chapel in Bowling Green, Kentucky on Thursday, December 15, 2022 at 2 p.m. with visitation from noon until service hour. Private inurnment will take place at Fairview Cemetery #2. The family wishes to thank the staff at Hospice of Southern Kentucky. Expressions of sympathy can be made by donations to Shriner’s Hospital or Hospice of Southern Kentucky.
