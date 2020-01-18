Bowling Green - Don Stanley, 68, passed away at home. He is survived by his twin sister, Bonnie Stanley, of Bowling Green, who finally got the last word in, brother Barry Stanley, of Fort Pierce, Florida, and best friend Tim Forbes of Glasgow, Kentucky, and his beloved pet Nikki. Cremation was chosen. Expressions of sympathy may be made to Hospice of Southern Kentucky. J.C. Kirby & Son Broadway has been entrusted with arrangements.