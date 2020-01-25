Bowling Green - Donald Edward Keown, age 84, passed away Friday January 24, 2020 at the Medical Center of Bowling Green. The Bowling Green, Ky. native was the son of the late Ellie and Ruth Mae McFarland Keown. He was preceded in death by one brother James E. Keown (Shirley). He was a member of the IBEW for over 55 years and was of the Christian faith. Donald was a veteran and served four years in the USAF. Donald is survived by his siblings Paul M. Keown (Norma), Raymond N. Keown (late: Mary), Norma J. Wilson (late: Don) and David L. Keown (Linda), several nieces and nephews also survive. Visitation will be Monday January 27, 2020 from 11:00 AM - 3:00 PM and Funeral Service at 3:00 PM at the J. C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel with burial in the Bowling Green Gardens. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the American Cancer Society.
