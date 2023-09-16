OWENSBORO – Donald Eugene Hudson, age 93, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, September 14, 2023, in Owensboro, Kentucky. He was born on December 17, 1929, in Warren County to Marshall and Della Cherry Hudson.
He was a veteran who served in the U.S. Army and worked for over 30 years retiring from the Corps of Engineers. Donald was also a self-employed farmer. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge and a member of Cherry’s Chapel Methodist Church. He recently attended Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church in Owensboro.
He is preceded in death by his parents, a son, Larry Hudson and his surviving wife Loveda; two sisters, Mary Francis Horine and Pauline Vickous; and a brother, Charles Hudson.
He is survived by his loving wife of 74 years, Inez Neighbors Hudson; a son, William (Lisa) Hudson of Owensboro; a daughter, Donna (Robert) Mason of Morganfield, Kentucky; 5 Grandchildren: Lee (Melinda) Hudson, Heather Hudson, Brett (Na-Kayla) Hudson, Amber (Darren) DeVore, and Aaron (Beth) Mason; 13 Great-Grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Funeral Service will be held on Sunday, September 17, 2023, at 3:00pm at the J.C. Kirby and Son Funeral Chapel located at 832 Broadway Avenue, Bowling Green Kentucky 42101. Visitation will also be held on Sunday from 11:00am until the time of service at 3:00pm at the Funeral Home with burial at Cherry’s Chapel Cemetery in Richardsville. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Cherry’s Chapel Cemetery Fund.
