Bowling Green - Donald Eugene Whittaker, age 89, of Bowling Green died April 27, 2020 at Hospice of Southern Kentucky. He was predeceased by his wife, Anna Whittaker, his parents Ewing Whittaker and Lois Jenkins Whittaker; one brother, Edwin Whittaker of Florida and one sister, Betty Rich of Bowling Green.
He is survived by his daughter, Ramona Whittaker of Bowling Green; his son Bob Whittaker and daughter-in-law, Cindy of Bowling Green; grandson, Bradley Whittaker and fiancee Danielle Keillor of Greensburg, IN. He is survived by four sisters; Joyce Martin (Bob) and Sylvia Price (Joe) of Bowling Green; sister, Juanita Shank of Hendersonville, TN; and Faye McPeak (Bill) of Huntsville, AL; a brother, Dr. Bill Whittaker (Rebecca) of Glasgow, KY; and several nieces and nephews.
Eugene was a 50 plus year Mason, and a USMC Korean War Veteran. He was retired from Bowling Green Municipal Utilities. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church. The family extends gratitude to the staff of Arcadia Memory Care and Hospice of Southern Ky for providing excellent care during his prolonged illness.
A private funeral is planned with interment at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. Arrangements entrusted to J.C Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel. Expressions of sympathy may be made to Cruisin' for a Cure, (mailed to c/o Kevin Kirby 832 Broadway Ave. Bowling Green, KY 42101) which benefits Juvenile Diabetes, the Alzheimer's Association, and Hospice of Southern KY or any charity of choice.
