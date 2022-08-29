Age 81; of Bethel Park; formerly of Louisville, KY; went to be with the Lord on Friday, August 26, 2022; son of the late Clarence and Thelma Morris; beloved husband of 59 years to Mary Elizabeth (Kemp) Foster; loving father of Heather Iorio and Ashley S. Foster; cherished Granddad of Matthew and Elizabeth “Lizzy” Iorio; brother of Michael Lee Morris, the late Rita Raymer and the late Harold Morris; also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends he considered family. Don was an Air Force Veteran. Prior to joining the Air Force, he graduated from Valley High in Louisville. After his Air Force enlistment, Don attended and graduated from Western Kentucky University. There he cultivated a love of college basketball and all things Hilltoppers. After many years living in Hendersonville, TN, he was transferred to the Pittsburgh area while working for Royal Insurance. He continued his career until retirement working for various insurance companies. Don was a strong man of faith. He loved God and demonstrated that love through his Love for people through his acts of kindness and faithful service. Don enjoyed riding motorcycles with the “Mild Hogs” and entertaining others with the “Strolling Strummers.” He was a Kentucky Colonel and loved to volunteer his time at various community organizations such as the Baptist Homes, Pittsburgh Arts Festival, Mt Lebanon Blue Devil Club, and many others. Don loved coaching softball and spent countless hours at many ball fields. Most of all he was a loving, happy, and devoted person who loved people and sharing his happiness with everyone. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him. Family and friends will be received Tuesday 2-4 and 6-8 at Paul Henney Cremation & Funeral Tributes, 5570 Library Rd., Bethel Park where a memorial service will be held Wednesday at 10. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Equal Justice Initiative – 122 Commerce Street Montgomery, AL 36104 Plans for a memorial in Bowling Green, KY are pending.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Our obituaries are placed exclusively by funeral home directors through memoriams.com. Please contact the funeral home making arrangements to place an obituary in the Daily News.
Obituaries are paid content and therefore are published as received.