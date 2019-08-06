Bowling Green - Donald L. Gann, 74, passed from this life on Monday, August 5, 2019 at his home. He was born in Bowling Green, KY to the late James Ray Gann and Emma Turner Gann. Also preceded by a brother, Ray and his sister, Rachel. Donald retired from DESA after 41 years of service. Donald was a veteran of the Vietnam war. He loved birds of all sorts and most of all, spending time with his family. Donald leaves behind a wife, Donna; two brothers, Bobby Gann and wife Linda, Jimmy Gann, all of Bowling Green, and a stepson, Jason Perry of Franklin, several nieces, great nieces, great-great nieces and nephews. Visitation will be from 2 until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 and from 9 to 11 Thursday. Funeral service conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, all at the J.C. Kirby & Son Broadway Chapel. Burial will be at Bowling Green Gardens.
