Morgantown - Donald Lee "Don" Davis, 64 of Morgantown, KY passed away Saturday August 24, 2019 in Franklin, KY. Don was born May 9, 1955 in Glasgow, KY to the late Walter Ralph and Dolly Rolene Hurt Davis who survives. He was a member of Morgantown Community Church, Bowling Green bicycle league and he retired from Houchens Industries as district manager after 33 years. Don was a avid cycler, comic book collector and enjoyed riding motorcycles. He loved fish aquariums and his dog Lance. Don volunteered at the Morgantown Mission every Thursday and loved his church family and friends. Other than his father he is preceded in death by his mother in law Eliza Cockriel.
Donald Lee "Don" Davis is survived by his loving wife of 13 1/2 years Geneva Ann Davis of Morgantown, KY; one son Christopher Davis of Beaver Dam, KY; mother Rolene Davis of Morgantown, KY; one brother Jim Davis (Angie) of Panama City Beach, FL; step daughter Melanie Swiatek (Teddy) of Bowling Green, KY; step son Jonathan Wester (Megan) of Drakesboro, KY; two step grandchildren Caleb Wester of Bowling Green, KY and Cash Wester of Drakesboro, KY; nephew Clay Davis (Carolina) of Conyers, Georgia; great niece Milana Davis of Conyers, Georgia; father in law Johnnie J. Cockriel of Bowling Green, KY; brother in law Gary Cockriel (Torie) of Bowling Green, KY; sister in law Gloria Cockriel of Bowling Green, KY and several cousins and friends.
Funeral services will be held at the Morgantown Community Church on Wednesday August 28, 2019 at 11:00am with Bro. Josh Scott officiating. Burial will be held in the Hill Haven Memory Garden where Cody Wagoner, Caleb Wester, Jonathan Wester, Clay Davis, Drew Richey and Teddy Swiatek will serve as pallbearers. Visitation will be held on Tuesday August 27, 2019 from 2:00pm - 8:00pm and Wednesday 9:00am until funeral time at 11:00am at the Morgantown Community Church. Memorial contributions may be made to Morgantown Mission 105 S. Main Morgantown, KY 42261.Please share any photos, memories, condolences or light a candle in memory of Don at www.jonesfuneralchapel.com