Franklin, KY - Mr. Donald Lee "Don" Drake, age 71, of Franklin, KY, passed away on Saturday, July 24th, 2021 at 10:04 PM at the Medical Center of Bowling Green, KY.
Don was born on July 9th, 1950 in Glasgow, KY to the late Robert Drake and the late Jean (Meador) Drake. He is also preceded in death by a son, Eric Drake; his mother-in-law, Frances Collins and father-in-law, William Collins.
He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Sandra Collins Drake; 1 son, Ben Drake (Joanna) of Franklin, KY; 1 grandson, Bennett Lee Drake; sister-in-law & brother-in-law, Larry & Donna Dixon; niece & nephew, Amy Dixon (Paul) Munch & Brandon (Emma) Dixon; brother-in-law & sister-in-law, Randy & Betsy Collins; 3 nieces, Lydia (Jesse) Moss, Sara (Jacob) Haywood & Rachel (Jon) Van Dyk; and nieces and nephew Candie Huddleston, Stephanie Cornwell, Michael Cornwell; and several great-nieces and nephews.
Don was a member of First Baptist Church, Franklin, KY earlier serving as a Sunday School Teacher and Deacon. Also, he had previously been a member of the Calvary Baptist Church, Franklin, KY, teaching and developing lessons and activities for the RA program involving boys grades 1-6.
He was a 1968 graduate from Franklin-Simpson High School. During his high school years, Don and a few friends formed a band called The FLAMES. They performed at College Street Inn, dances and various other locations. He was a 1973 graduate of Western Kentucky University with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Engineering Technology. Don was self-employed before retirement. He owned and operated Drake and Son Plumbing and Heating for 50+ years. His hobbies were defined by his boys: whether it was basketball for Eric, hunting and fishing for Ben, and presently soccer for his grandson Bennett. Don loved being with Sandy, his wife, celebration family traditions, entertaining at their home and spending time with their many friends, children's friends, relatives and grandson's dogs: Bodie, Lily and Chewy.