Bowling Green - Donald Lee Oliver, 67, formerly of Bowling Green, passed away July 2, 2021 in North Miami Beach, FL. The Warren County native was born June 26, 1951 to the late Thomas M. Oliver, Sr. and Dorothy Lee Jones Oliver Napier. He graduated from Warren Central High School and attended Western Kentucky University and served in the U.S. Army. He worked in the construction industry in Florida for 40 years as a Waterproofing and Sealing Specialist.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his father, W.E. "Ed" Napier, and his brother Thomas M. Oliver, Jr. He is survived by three sons, Jesse Edward Oliver (Kristina) of Vancouver, WA; Jeremiah Daniel Oliver (Kelly) of Dearborn, MI; and Matthew David Oliver (Katie) of Charlotte, NC; six grandchildren, Rebecca Oliver, Jesse Oliver, Jr., and Ethan Oliver of Vancouver, WA; Phoenix Oliver, Athena Oliver, and Tobias Oliver of Charlotte, NC; Sisters Karen L. Napier and Anita Napier (Thomas Ramsey) of Bowling Green; and one niece, Sarah Oliver of Bowling Green.
Visitation will be Saturday, August 7, from 10am until 11:30am at J.C. Kirby and Son Lover's Lane Chapel with a Celebration of Life taking place at 11:30am. A private graveside service will be held at another date. Special thanks to Mr. Bryan Waggoner of Riverside-Gordon Funeral Chapels of North Miami Beach for handling the Florida arrangements.