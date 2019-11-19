Bowling Green - Donald Leon Johnson age 65 of Bowling Green, passed away Sunday, November 17. Visitation is Wed. from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm at the J.C. Kirby and Son Broadway Chapel. Funeral service will be at 11:00 am Thurs. at the J.C. Kirby and Son Broadway Chapel, with burial to follow in the Johnson-Bryant Cemetery in Edmonson County.