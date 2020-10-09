Bowling Green - Donald Lester P'Pool, 79, of Bowling Green, passed away on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at the Cal Turner Rehab and Specialty Care Nursing Home in Scottsville. A native of Trigg County, he was born on December 16, 1940, the son of the late Waymon Lester P'Pool and Imogene Hite P'Pool. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Kelly P'Pool, and his sister, Barbara Jean P'Pool.
Donald was a veteran of the United States Navy (Petty Officer Third Class) and served as a Navy diver completing search and rescue, salvage recovery, and other military support missions. Upon leaving the Navy, he attended college at Austin Peay University and graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in Industrial Arts and a minor in Business Administration. He owned and operated Modern Mechanical Inc., a commercial contracting company for HVAC and plumbing, for over 30 years. He also spent over 40 years working on his Trigg County crop farm and enjoyed working outside on the land. In his free time he enjoyed traveling and spending time with his family.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Linda Gray (Jackson) P'Pool of Bowling Green; his daughter, Keely Blair P'Pool of Bowling Green; his sister, Betty Jean (Bob) Lester of Cadiz; his sister-in-law, Peggy P'Pool of Cadiz; his sister-in-law, Jeanne Hightower of Terre Haute; his sister-in-law, Barbara (Steve) Levesque of Hopkinsville; his brother-in-law, William (Julia) Jackson of Hopkinsville; his brother-in-law Daniel Paul (DeAnna) Jackson of Clarksville; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
A private graveside service will be held at Robertson-Hite Cemetery in Cadiz. Arrangements are being handled by Goodwin Funeral Home, Inc., 138 Main Street in Cadiz.
The family has designated the Wounded Warrior Project and the Alzheimer's Association as charities for memorial contributions.