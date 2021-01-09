Elizabethtown - Donald Patrick "Pat" Wethington, age 70, of Elizabethtown, passed away on Friday, January 8, 2021, at his home in Elizabethtown, KY.
Born November 18, 1950, in Campbellsville, KY, he was a son of the late Philip and Gladys Ward Wethington. Pat was the retired carpentry supervisor for the Roederer Correctional Complex in LaGrange, KY. He was a member of the St. James Catholic Church. Pat loved growing roses, cooking and culinary arts, and nature. He was a former poll worker on Election Days and also a former tram supervisor at the Kentucky State Fair. He was a Kentucky Colonel and a former certified locksmith.
Survivors include his dear wife whom he married on March 19, 1971, Linda Lou Coffman Wethington; sons, Robert (and Susan) Wethington of Sonora, KY and Richard (and Jamie) Luttrell of Bowling Green, KY; brother, Philip (and Mary) Wethington of Sidney, OH; sister, Mary Rose "Rosie" Brunner of Elizabethtown; four grandchildren, Ashlee and Abigail Wethington, Luke Luttrell, and Jasmine (and Sam) Milam; and one great-granddaughter, Millie Milam.
Funeral mass will be held at 11:00AM on Wednesday, January 13, 2021, at St. Bernard Catholic Church in Clementsville, KY with Father George Otuma officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 5-8 PM on Monday, January 11, 2021, at the Manakee Funeral Home, 2098 Leitchfield Road, Elizabethtown, KY 42701 and also from 4-8 PM on Tuesday, January 12, 2021, at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home, 752 Campbellsville Street, Liberty, KY 42539.
Social distancing guidelines must be followed by everyone in attendance. Facial coverings ARE required.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the American Diabetes Association.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the McKinney-Brown Funeral Home with online guestbook available at www.mckinneybrown.com.