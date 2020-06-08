Bowling Green - Donald "Ray" Bratton, age 77, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 6th, 2020 at the Hospice House of Southern Kentucky. The Bowling Green Native was born Tuesday, September 8th, 1942 to the late Othel and Beatrice (Muntz) Bratton. He is also preceded in death by a brother, Mike Bratton of Bowling Green.
Ray enjoyed life and spent most of his time playing the game he loved best, golf. Ray also loved making things with his hands such as woodworking. He retired from H&H Windows and Doors as an Installer.
He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Brenda (Dyer) Bratton of Bowling Green whom he wed on Saturday, October 23rd, 1965. In addition to his wife, he is survived by sons, Jeffrey Ray Bratton (Carol Trammell) of Bowling Green, Jason Robert Bratton of Bowling Green; a sister, Carolyn Mills (James) of Scottsville; brothers, Gary Bratton, Tommy Bratton (Wanda), Roger Bratton (Nancy), and Porter Bratton (Sandra) all of Bowling Green; aunt Ivory Meeks of Three Forks; sister-in-laws, Linda Freeman (Tommy) of Bowling Green; Jane Dyer of Louisville; and a brother-in-law, Rusty Dyer of Lexington. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
A public walk-thru visitation will be held Wednesday, June 10th, 2020 at J.C. Kirby and Son Lovers Lane Chapel from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. The funeral service will be held Thursday, June 11th, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home. A private committal service will be held at Fairview Cemetery following the service. In Lieu of flowers, the family asks that you might donate in Ray's memory to the Alzheimer's Association and/ or Hospice House of Southern Kentucky. J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel is entrusted with all arrangements.
Commented