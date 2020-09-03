Bowling Green - Donald Ray Gerard Sr., 84, of Bowling Green passed away Sunday, August 30, 2020 at Magnolia Village.
He was born July 19, 1936 in Bowling Green, KY to the late Ruth and Eugene Gerard. Don was also preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Patsy Coomes. He graduated from Warren County High School in 1954 and enrolled at WKU. He served as the first President of Sigma Phi Alpha which later became Sigma Chi Fraternity. He married the love of his life, Patsy Coomes, on December 27, 1959. Don worked for the Detrex Chemical Corporation in Bowling Green from 1959 until he retired in 1998, serving many years as Director of Engineering. Don also served in the US Army Reserve, and during the Berlin Wall Crisis in 1961 where he was called to active duty, serving a year at Ft. Hood, TX. The realities of having a family, starting a career and breaks in school due to military service delayed Gerard's graduation until 1969 when he received a BS degree in Industrial Technology. In addition to his love of Sigma Chi fraternity and the lifetime of memories with his fraternity brothers, Don was a master woodworker who produced many heirloom pieces for his family and friends.
Don is survived by two sons, Donald Jr. (Maura) of Bowling Green and Greg (Suzanne) of Berea and five grandchildren – Nick Gerard, Emily Gerard Claybourn, Anna Ruth Gerard, Caitlin Gerard and Joshua Gerard. In addition, Don is survived by one brother, Richard Gerard of Orlando, Florida.
A public walk-thru visitation will be held Thursday, September 3rd from 12 pm to 2 pm at the J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, September 9th at 3:00 p.m. at Fairview Cemetery with burial to follow. Anyone unable to attend visitation and would like to attend the graveside is welcome.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Don's honor to the American Cancer Society or Alzheimer's Association. Arrangements have been entrusted to J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel.