Paragould, AR - Donald Ray Lacy went to be with the Lord on July 7, 2020. He was born in Rector, Arkansas on August 28, 1936 to the late Clifton and Lorene Lacy. After growing up in Arkansas, Don was a 25 year resident of St. Louis and a 40 year resident of Smiths Grove, Kentucky. He was a retired GM Autoworker and member of Holy Trinity church. Don was a great husband, father, grandfather and friend.
In addition to his parents, Don was preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, Harriette Ellen Lacy, and his brother, Clinton Lacy.
He is survived by his brother, Cloys Lacy of Wentzville, Missouri, son Jeffrey Lacy (Monica) of Bossier City, Louisiana, son Jerry Lacy (Kathy) of Pensacola, Florida, five grandchildren, Nicholas, Justin, Laura, Joe and Mark, and eight great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be at 2:00 pm Friday, July 10, 2020 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Lafe, Arkansas. Visitation will be held from 12:30 pm to 2:00 pm at St. John's Church.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to St. John's Lutheran Church, 11530 AR-135, Lafe, AR 72436.
