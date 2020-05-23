Scottsville - Donald Reid Hurt, 71, died in Medical Center at Bowling Green, May 21, 2020. Goad Funeral Home, Scottsville
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Flowers & Gifts
270-904-0599
One of a kind Raku, porcelain and stoneware pots.
Built in 1929 displaying education progress 1792 through the closing of last rural school in country.
Funeral Homes
OBITUARY ANNOUNCEMENTS
Most Popular
Articles
- Med Center employee dies due to coronavirus-related reasons
- Ronnie 'Rabbit' Pearson
- Courts to lawns, Savage passes waiting period with mowing business
- Beshear: 'Permanent' coronavirus test site to open in BG this week
- Beshear announces more reopenings allowed June 1
- Greenwood Mall, other retail prepares for reboot – with caution
- Franklin Drive-In to reopen Thursday with changes in capacity, film offerings
- 20 years after child rape conviction, Franklin man now faces child porn charges
- Terry Allen Richardson
- Local hospitals make strides in fight against coronavirus
Commented