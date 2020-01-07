Bowling Green - Donald "Smokey" Smock age 81 of Bowling Green, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 3 at the Hospice House of Southern KY. He was born in Roodhouse, IL. to the late Gale D. and Mary Belle Pinkerton Smock. He was married to the late Carole Jane Lorton Smock, and is also preceded in death by a sister, Marilyn Mock and a brother Rick "Smokey" Smock. He retired from General Motors Corvette Assembly Plant Repair Department. He served in the United States Army. Smokey is survived by his daughter, Donetta Smock Hodges and her husband Jack, son, Craig Shaggy Smock and his wife Pam both of Bowling Green. Three grandchildren, Kara Hodges (Fiance Jon Warren) of Franklin, TN., Carter Smock of Russellville, KY, Jacklyn Hodges of Bowling Green. Sister, Danna Smock of Clovis, New Mexico. Several nieces and nephews. Smokey requested to be Cremated and no services held, Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the J.C, Kirby and Son Broadway Chapel. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Southern Kentucky in Smokey's Memory.
