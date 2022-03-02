Bowling Green - Donald Cox age 69, passed away December 19, 2021 in Nashville TN. He was preceded in death by his parents, Argyl and Marylou Cox. Don is survived by his wife, Robin and 3 beloved dogs. He is also survived by 5 siblings, Rick Cox, Virginia Cox, David Cox, Frank Cox, and Mary Ball along with a niece, Heather Ellison and nephew, Adam Cox.
Don graduated from Parkersburg HS in 1970 then joined the USAF. Don retired with 20 years of service. He never lost his love for the Air Force. It was part of who he was. Don also loved to travel internationally. He especially loved vacationing in Aruba where he enjoyed sailing and local cuisine.
Back home in Bowling Green, KY, Don was a homebody who enjoyed sitting on the back porch watching the wildlife, doing home improvements, and canning his homemade vegetable soup. Don had recently accepted Jesus Christ into his life and now rests safely in the arms of our Savior.
A memorial service will be held March 12,2022 at 2 PM in the chapel at Living Hope Baptist Church in Bowling Green KY. All are welcome to attend. Arrangements have been entrusted to J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Our obituaries are placed exclusively by funeral home directors through memoriams.com. Please contact the funeral home making arrangements to place an obituary in the Daily News.
Obituaries are paid content and therefore are published as received.