Louisville - Donald Wayne Franklin, 77, passed away December 1, 2021. Donald resided in Louisville since 1967, and previously lived in Scottsville KY. Don retired from the Internal Revenue Service after 33 years of service.
Don was a member of Bethany Baptist Church. He was a graduate of Scottsville High School in 1962, and a graduate of Western KY University in 1967. He was a life member of the American Blind Bowling Association, the American Council of the Blind, and the Kentucky Council of the Blind. He was a charter member of the Louisville East Lions Club, the WKU chapter of the Alpha Phi Omega service fraternity, and the WKU chapter of the Delta Sigma Pi business fraternity.
He was preceded in death by his parents, McDonald Franklin, Thelma Taylor, and brother Dennis Franklin.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Beaven Franklin, Daughter, Patricia Cox (David), son, David Michael Franklin (Shauna) five grandchildren, three greatgrandchildren, sisters, Nelda Duke, Nancy Scott, and Debbie Meador, (Steve), brother, John Franklin (Teresa), and numerous relatives and friends.
Funeral Service will be 1 pm Tuesday December 7, 2021, at Ratterman Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road, in St. Matthews with burial to follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. Visitation will be 10 am Tuesday until time of service.
No flowers please. Memorial gifts may be made to the Parkinson's Support Center of Kentuckiana in care of the Norton Neuroscience Institute 3991 Dutchmans Lane Ste 302 Louisville KY 40207.
