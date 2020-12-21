Franklin – Mr. Donald (Don) Wayne Hall of Franklin died Friday evening, December 18, 2020, at his residence. Crafton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Cremation was chosen. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Don spent his youth in Youngstown, Ohio and Franklin, Kentucky. He graduated from Franklin Simpson High School in 1959. He would remain a resident of Franklin for the rest of his life. He was the son of the late Wendall B. Hall and Ottie Stringer Hall. He was also preceded in death by a brother – Roger B. “Spider” Hall. After graduation, Don joined the US Navy. In 1962 Don worked 72 hours straight to repair his ship’s radar. This repair allowed his ship, the destroyer USS Noa, to be a part of the recovery team for Mercury Astronaut John Glenn’s splashdown of the Friendship Seven. The USS Noa was the first ship to find the Friendship Seven by radar. By order of NASA, the Noa was the ship to pick up the grateful astronaut. After his Navy service, Donald met Commie Jo “CJ” Hendricks. They were married in 1966 and remained married for life. Commie Jo “CJ” lives in Franklin. They had two children – Russell W. Hall in 1968 who lives in Muhlenberg County, KY with his wife – Alma and Clifford L. Hall in 1970 who lives in Frankfort, KY. He is also survived by his grandchildren – Kathleen Ruch, A.J. Bally (Karina) and Alyssa Bally and 2 great grandchildren – Noah Bally and Ava Bally and a sister – Deborah H. McDaniel (Robert) of Murray, Kentucky. Also surviving Don is an aunt – Doris Stringer and an uncle – George Stringer along with several cousins. Don, utilizing the GI Bill, graduated from Western Kentucky University as a Freshwater Biologist in 1971. Due to limited job opportunities, Don used his Naval training to make his living as an electrical engineer working 25 years at the former Anaconda/ARCO/American Brass copper tubing factory in Franklin. Don volunteered in the community as cubmaster for the cub scouts, served as commissioner for Little League and Babe Ruth Baseball. He also was a literacy coach during the late 1990s. He was a member of Mt. Vernon Baptist Church, attended Franklin Presbyterian Church and was a member of the Simpson County Historical Society. He was an avid fisherman once catching two largemouth bass over 7 pounds at Kentucky Lake while fishing with his sons. Over the years, he caught three largemouth bass over 8 pounds, one weighing 10 pounds, all were caught on artificial bait. Donald was an amateur arborist with the intent to improve the ecosystem. He spent many years cultivating his property for habitat for rabbits, quail, turkey and deer. He was a lifetime member of the League of Kentucky Sportsmen. He was always a great resource for miscellaneous information. Don touched many lives and was a mentor to many. The family has requested that memorial contributions be made to the Franklin Presbyterian Church, 201 N. College St., Franklin, KY 42134 and/or Simpson County Historical Society, 207 N. College Street, Franklin, KY 42134 and/or Hosparus Health of Barren River, 101 Riverwood Ste B, Bowling Green, KY 42103. Online condolences may be made at www.craftonfuneralhome.com
OBITUARY ANNOUNCEMENTS