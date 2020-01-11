Bowling Green - Donald Wendt, age 89, of Bowling Green, KY, passed away Thursday, January 9, 2020. The Hanover, Kansas native was the son of the late William Wendt and Minnie Lohrengal Wendt. He was also preceded in death by his loving wife Vivian Shew Wendt. Don was a retired professor at Western Kentucky University. He received his doctoral degree from the University of Missouri. He was an active member of State Street United Methodist Church and spent many years volunteering in the community. Don enjoyed the outdoors, going fishing and training his bird dogs. He was a Veteran of the Korean War. Survivors include his son, Stephen Donald Wendt, Bloomington, IN; daughter, Cynthia Wendt Smith (Kenneth), Bowling Green, KY; Sister, June Ambroz, Tecumseh, NE and granddaughter, Jaclyn Lauderback (Jason) Naperville, IL; great grandchildren, Chloe and Parker and several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be from 2:00 PM-5:00 PM today and 11:00 AM-1:00 PM Monday with Funeral Service at 1:00 PM at J. C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel with burial in the Fairview Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the State Street United Methodist Church, 1101 State St., Bowling Green, KY 42101.