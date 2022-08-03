Bowling Green - Donald Wenning Schardein, 91, a longtime resident of Bowling Green passed away August 1, 2022 at the Medical Center after a short illness, He was born on September 26, 1930 in Louisville, KY. He was the son of the late Ben F. Schardein and Mildred C. Schardein.
He graduated in 1952 with a degree in Business from the University of Kentucky, where he was a member of the Sigma Nu fraternity. He was married to the late Mary Street Chappell Schardein for 65 years. They settled in Bowling Green in 1955 after his tour of duty with the United States Air Force. He was the owner and president of NAPA Auto Parts in Bowling Green for 50 years and served on the board of American National Bank in Bowling Green for many years. He was a long-standing member (joining in 1955) of the Bowling Green Country Club, where he served both as president of their board and numerous terms as a board member.
His love for family, friends and his dog, Casey, was contagious. He enjoyed playing golf, which he was able to do until he was 85 years old.
He is survived by one son, Don P. Schardein, one grandson Philip Schardein (Maura), two granddaughters, Chappell Watt (Eric), and Morgan Schardein, three great-grandchildren, Ella Street Schardein, Eli Schardein, and Tillman Schardein plus two step great-grandchildren, Kassidy Watt and Keaton Watt, and one sister Margaret Bush in Cleveland, OH.
There will be a private funeral service held on Friday with burial in Fairview Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held Wednesday, August 10th from 5:00 until 7:00 PM at Bowling Green Country Club. In lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy may be made to the Bowling Green-Warren County Humane Society or Hospice of Southern Kentucky. Arrangements have been entrusted to J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Our obituaries are placed exclusively by funeral home directors through memoriams.com. Please contact the funeral home making arrangements to place an obituary in the Daily News.
Obituaries are paid content and therefore are published as received.