Bowling Green - Donn Alan Miertl, 84, of Bowling Green, KY passed away Monday, May 4, 2020 at Greenview Regional Hospital in Bowling Green, KY. The Detroit, MI native was a retired employee of General Motors, an avid photographer and enjoyed scuba diving. He was the son of the late Henry Miertl and Irene Miertl.
He is survived by his wife: Pauletta Saylors Miertl, Bowling Green, KY; 2 sons: Byron Miertl and wife, Leslie, Detroit, MI and Bro. Tim Saylors and wife, Julie, Scottsville, KY; 2 daughters: Susan Miertl, Albuquerque, NM and Veronica Railey (Mike Hamilton), Bowling Green, KY; 10 grandchildren: Matthew, B.J., Tiffany, Reilly, Ashleigh, Jessi, Jordan, Kylie, Timmy and Nellie Brooke; 10 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by 1 sister: Marianne Nystdet.
Cremation was chosen and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. www.goadfh.com
