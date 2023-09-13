BOWLING GREEN – Donna Jean Sills Mize passed away on Sunday September 10th, 2023 at Greenwood Nursing and Rehab in Bowling Green, KY. Ms. Mize was the daughter of the late John W. and Daphne Tucker Sills, and the sister of the late John Jr., June Charmaine and Charles Sills.
Her grandparents were the late Luther A. and Birdie Blane Tucker and Andrew Marvin and Mary Wimberly Sills. Ms. Mize was a graduate of Trigg County High School and Western Kentucky University receiving degrees in elementary education, general education and administration with an emphasis in supervision. She was also a past member and secretary of Jaycettes, Jaycees and the ADK sorority.
The Trigg County native was a retired teacher of 30 years for the Warren County School System, an employee of the Bowling Green Area Convention and Visitors Bureau and a skin care consultant for Doctor’s Rodan and Fields dermatologists.
She also had been an employee of CDS #1 and Western Kentucky University. Ms. Mize was a member of the Warren County Education Association, a member of the Kentucky Retired Teachers Association, a member of the Eastern Star and Rainbow Girls of Hopkinsville, KY.
Donna loved people, animals, the arts, antiques, plants and gardening. She was also an avid basketball fan, especially for UK and WKU.
Survivors include her second cousin and God sister, Lorrie Young (Terry Wayne) of Custer, KY. Second cousins and sister to Lorrie Young, Cathy Bennett (Bruce), Mary Beth Dowell (Donnie) and Terry Allgood (David) all of Ekron, KY and their brother, Tony Ritchie. First cousin, William B. Nunn (Carolyn) of Charleston, IN. Special friends, Sandy Forshee, Helen Hatchette and Janis Dethridge all of Bowling Green, KY. Numerous cousins and friends from teaching and church too numerous to name.
Graveside service will be held Saturday September 16th, 2023 at East End Cemetery in Cadiz, KY at 2:00 PM with visitation from 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM on Saturday September 16th, 2023 at Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home in Bowling Green, KY.
Expressions of Sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Bowling Green Warren County Humane Society. Online condolences may be made at jvpfh.com. Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.
