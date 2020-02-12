Russellville - Donna Tuck Riley age 82 of Russellville, Kentucky passed away Saturday, February 8, 2020 at the Health Park Medical Center in Fort Myers, Florida. She was born in Carmi, Illinois on July 19, 1937 to the late Richard and Erma (Edmonson) Tuck. She was a member of the Russellville United Methodist Temple. She was a graduate of Murray State University and a Home Economics teacher having worked in Phoenix, Arizona and Russellville High School.
She is survived by her Husband of 59 years Jesse L. Riley, Jr., son Mike Riley (Melynda) of Russellville, daughter Alice "Lally" McLean (Mark) of St. Louis, MO, sister Beth Cocke (Dr. Rick) of Calvert City, Kentucky and four grandchildren; Jessica McLean Farris (C.J.) of St. Louis, MO, Meredeth Riley of Bluffton, SC, Riley McLean of Houston, TX and Michael Riley of Lexington, KY.
Funeral services for Donna Tuck Riley will be held Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 12:00 Noon at the Russellville United Methodist Temple with burial to follow in the Maple Grove Cemetery. Visitation will begin Friday from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. in the church and Saturday from 10:00 A.M. until funeral time at 12:00 noon. at the Russellville United Methodist Temple. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the United Methodist Temple.
