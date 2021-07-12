Scottsville – Donna Lynn Smith, age 59, died Sunday July 11, 2021 at the Medical Center at Scottsville. The Allen County native was the daughter of the late James Frank Smith and Sue Napier Smith. She was a member of the Mt. Union United Methodist Church, a longtime volunteer of Fellowship of Christian Athletes, ACSHS Lady Patriot Basketball Character Coach and part of the Bowling Green Emmaus/Chrysalis community. Surviving is her sister Sue Ellen Holder and husband Davis, three nephews, Alex Holder and wife Jennifer, John Mark Holder and wife Natalie, and Matthew Holder and wife Ashley, five great nieces and nephews; Sam, Lillian, Landry, Hayes, and Lola. Donna is also survived by dear friends, students and her Christian family. She touched so many lives in so many ways. Visitation will be Monday 5:30 PM to 8:30 PM July 12, 2021 at the T. W. Crow & Son, Tuesday 7:00 AM to 8 PM at the funeral home and Wednesday 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM at the Mt. Union UMC. Funeral Services will be 2:00 PM at the Mt. Union United Methodist Church with burial in the church cemetery. Memorial Donations may be made to the South Central Kentucky FCA scholarship fund. https://my.fca.org/southcentralkyfcacampscholarship and search 10743530. Online condolences at www.twcrowfuneralhome.com
