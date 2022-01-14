Bowling Green - Donna M. Gaines, 61 of Bowling Green died Wednesday, January 12, 2022 in Louisville, Kentucky. Donna was the daughter of the late Delbert and Frances Rush Daniel. She was a beautician and massage therapist and a member of Life Fellowship Church.
Her survivors are her daughter, Samantha Gaines; two sons, Dylan Gaines and Levi Gaines; two grandchildren, Ajahona Belk and Malachi Belk; one brother, Dwayne Daniel.
There will be no services as she had chosen cremation. Arrangements under the direction of Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel.
