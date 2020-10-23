Bowling Green - Donna Marie Bowling, age 63, passed away Thursday, October 22, 2020 at the Hospice House of Southern Kentucky. The Alexandria, LA native was the daughter of Larry Bowling and Jacquelan Lyon Bowling.
Donna was survived by her parents, two uncles John Lyon (Virginia) of Knoxville, TN and Lyle Bowling (Ann) of Cadiz, KY. Donna never met a stranger, she was sweet, kind and loving lady who was of the Baptist faith.
Visitation will be 9:00 - 11:00 AM Monday, October 26, 2020 at the J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel until service time at 11:00 AM with burial in the Cave City Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Southern Kentucky.