Bowling Green - Donna Vincent Clark, age 69, passed away Tuesday November 19, 2019 at her home. The Cumberland County native was the daughter of the late Ernest and Della Simpson Vincent, she is preceded in death by two sisters Letha Byrd & Wanda Taylor & two brothers Melvin Vincent & Gary Vincent. Donna was a member of the House of Prayer Church in Edmonton, Ky. She is survived by her husband John L. Clark, son Patrick Clark, daughters Rebecca Hayes & Crissy Clark, grandchildren, Hannah, Cain, Heaven, Will & Drew, sisters Shirley Deckard (Roy) & Diane Garmon (Arvest) & brothers Joe Vincent (Darlene) & Wayne Vincent (Wanda), several nieces & nephews also survive. Visitation will be Friday form 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM and Saturday 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM and Funeral service will be 11:00 AM Saturday November 23, 2019 at the J. C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel with burial in the Bowling Green Gardens. A special thank you to Dr. James Burt, Dr. Jerry Roy & Dr. Scott Simms.
