Bowling Green - Donna (Paulson) Otto - 75 Years old passed away surrounded by her family on Sunday, September 1, 2019 at Hospice House.
She was born on July 26, 1944 in Monroe, Wisconsin to Canton and Elsa (Disch) Paulson who preceded her in death along with a twin son John.
She moved to Bowling Green, Kentucky in 1971 where she retired from Western Kentucky University in 2012.
Her greatest passion in life was her grandchildren and her gardening. She is survived by her husband of 53 years Bob Otto. She has two sons: Kurt (Kim) and Todd (Kelley), grandchildren: Jackson, Olivia, Quinn, and Ellis all of Bowling Green, KY.
She is also survived by her two brothers: Calvin (Barb) Paulson, Fort Wayne, Indiana and Jeff (Marry Lou) Paulson, Antigo, Wisconsin, sister Laurie (Jeff) Sheldon, Janesville, Wisconsin and sister-in-law Pat Horvath, West Bend, Wisconsin; six nieces and nephews, and 11 great nieces and nephews.
She was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church.
A celebration of life will be on Saturday, September 7 at 2:00 pm at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church. Visitation will be held one hour before the service. Private inurnment at Fairview Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Holy Trinity Lutheran Day School and Hospice of Southern Kentucky would be appreciated.
Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.