Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Kentucky... Green River at Woodbury affecting Butler and Warren Counties. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lmk. The next statement will be issued tonight. && ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until further notice... The Flood Warning continues for the Green River at Woodbury. * Until further notice. * At 800 AM CST the observed river stage was 38.4 feet. * Flood stage is 26.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is currently falling and will fall below flood stage on Monday. * Impact...At 38.0 feet, KY 403 between James McKinney bridge and Three Tile Lane floods. US 231 south of Sawmill Road in Morgantown floods. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 37.2 feet on 05/21/1995. &&