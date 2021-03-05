Bowling Green - Donna Ruth McCawley, 65 of Bowling Green died Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at the Hospice House of Southern Kentucky.
She was a daughter of the late Elsie and Rosie Lee Stevenson McCawley.
Donna was a member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church. She was a devoted Elvis fan and loved coloring books and country music. She loved hiking at the lake on the Sabbath and spending time with family.
Her survivors include her sisters, Shirley Elkins, Nancy Simmons, Mary McCawley and Faye Smith; brothers, William McCawley, Timmy Henderson and Pete McNeil.
There will be no services at this time as cremation was chosen. Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel are in charge of the arrangements.