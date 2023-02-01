Donna Vockell Hixson, age 77, of Bowling Green passed away peacefully Thursday, January 26, 2023 at Greenview Regional Hospital. The Cincinnati, Ohio native was born July 26, 1945 to the late Donald and Jean (Hopper) Vockell. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Ronald Vockell. Donna was a proud alumnus of University of Cincinnati where she received her bachelor's degree in education. She taught deaf and hard of hearing students. She passionately served as the State Chairperson and Choreographer of the Junior Miss Scholarship Program for 20 years. She was a member of Beta Sigma Phi Service Sorority for 45 years, and she also loved spending time with her book club. She was a skilled seamstress and crafter. Her greatest pride was her role as devoted homemaker and grandmother. Donna was also an avid University of Kentucky Basketball fan. She will be remembered by her loving husband of 54 years, Steve Hixson; her beloved sons, Casey Hixson (Cheryl) and Marshall Hixson (Jeannie); her cherished daughter, Kristy Hixson Antonucci (Rob); her sister, Beverly Vockell Money; and her five adored grandchildren, Alex Warner, Quinn Hixson, Holly Warner, Lance Hixson and Oliver Hixson.
A private celebration of her life will be held later. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Donna's memory to The American Lung Association: 55 W. Wacker Drive, Suite 1150, Chicago, Illinois 60601. The family is grateful for the wonderful care and remarkable compassion Donna received at Greenview Regional Hospital and Hosparus.
