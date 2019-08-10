Bowling Green - Donna Marie Boyd Wilson, 52, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 in her Bowling Green, Kentucky residence. Born in Norfolk, Virginia on January 23, 1967, Donna had an infectious laugh and a wild spirit that lit up the room. She was a passionate Giants and Mets fan who loved WKU football, music, the beach, Creekers for Life, and spending time with family and friends. She is remembered by most as fun loving, eccentric, and full of life. Donna is survived by her husband Gary Wilson; children Hank (Kelly), Kristen, and Brenden; grandsons Hanley and Calvin; her parents Robert C. Boyd (Anna) and Linda Faye Bonney (Roger); brothers Billy (Dawn) and Robert (Regina); nephews William (Truc), Derrick, Oliver, and Cyrus; and best friends Lynn Manning and Kim Drake. A Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at 11:00 am with visitation from 9:00 - 11:00 am at the J. C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel.
