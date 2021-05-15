Bowling Green - Donnie Firkins, 73 of Bowling Green passed away May 13, 2021 in Bowling Green. He was the son of the late Luther and Mary Alice Firkins. Donnie was born December 23, 1947 in Metcalfe County. He was preceded in death by his brother Tommy Firkins.
He was a loving son, father, grandfather, husband and beloved community mentor. Donnie lived his idyllic life in the woods surrounded by nature. His passion for art, sign making, blacksmithing and restoration spanned his life and he blessed this community with his gifts. Donnie's works can be seen throughout the Bowling Green community, reaching from WKU, to local businesses and personal collections.
Donnie is survived by his wife of 20 years Sandra Firkins, three daughters Kristin Buckler (Chris), Keri Schrader (Greg), and Jasmin Bush (Jake), a son Jared Kowalski (Taylor), three grandchildren, Jade Adwell, Camden Schrader, and Chance Adwell, and a nephew Michael Goodman.
Visitation will be from 3:00 to 6:00 PM Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel. A time for sharing memories with family and friends will follow from 6:00-7:00 PM. In Lieu of flowers memorial contribution can be made to Hospice of Southern Kentucky.